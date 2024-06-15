Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 658 Declared on 15 June; How To Download

Kerala Lottery Result for 15 June 2024: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 658 draw is declared today, Saturday, 15 June 2024. People who bought the Karunya KR sambad tickets are requested to check the details on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The live result link was activated after 3 pm for all interested people who want to know the lucky winners. You can keep an eye on the live result and download the PDF later. The link will be activated on the site.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 658 on Saturday, 15 June, can be downloaded after 4 pm. You must download a copy of the lottery PDF for your reference. Verify the lottery ticket number below each prize money properly and check the number on your tickets. Visit the website - keralalotteries.com to know the latest updates about the draws.
The lottery sambad results are declared at a fixed time from Monday to Sunday. Any changes in the lottery results dates are informed to concerned participants earlier. They are notified about the change via the official website.
After buying the lottery tickets, you should keep checking the website for the latest updates. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that holds the draws and decides the results timings.
The Karunya KR draw lucky winners are usually announced every Saturday. You can participate after buying the tickets from authentic counters. Follow all the important rules to receive the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Today, 15 June: Karunya KR 658 Prize Money
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery today Karunya KR 658 prize money for Saturday, 15 June, online:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 15 June: How To Download Karunya KR 658 PDF
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 658 on Saturday, 15 June 2024:
Browse through keralalotteries.com and find the results page.
Click on the active option "Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 658 Result" on the homepage.
The winners will be displayed on a new page.
Check the lottery numbers and tap on the download option.
Save a printout for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)