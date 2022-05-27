ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR-278 Declared on the Website, Check Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize for Kerala Nirmal NR-278 lottery is Rs 70 lakh.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR-278 Declared on the Website, Check Prize Money
i

The Kerala State Lottery Department publishes the Nirmal Weekly Lottery result every Friday. As per the latest details, the Nirmal Lottery Result NR 278 has been published today, Friday, 27 May 2022. Those who participated in the draw can check the final results on Friday, 27 May, on the official website.

The official website that one needs to visit to check the Kerala Nirmal NR 278 Lottery Result is keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the results are already live for the participants. The Government of Kerala holds the Nirmal Weekly Lottery every Friday.

Also Read

‘Will Pay Off Debts’: Auto-Driver From Kerala Wins Rs 12 Crore Bumper Lottery

‘Will Pay Off Debts’: Auto-Driver From Kerala Wins Rs 12 Crore Bumper Lottery
ADVERTISEMENT
To know more about the Kerala State Lotteries, one can visit the official website, keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department updates all the details about the lottery result date and time on the site.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR-278 Prize List

Here is a list of the Kerala Nirmal NR 278 lottery prize money that everybody should take a look at before checking the result:

  • First Prize - Rs 70 lakh

  • Consolation Prize - Rs 8,000

  • Second Prize - Rs 10 lakh

  • Third Prize - Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth Prize - Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize - Rs 1,000

Kerala Lottery Result: How To Check Nirmal-NR 278 Draw Result

Let's take a look at the steps to follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 278:

  • Go to the official website, keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the option which states Lottery Result.

  • Look out for the Lottery draw number today.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery 2022: Check the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 Result, Know the First Prize

Kerala Lottery 2022: Check the Sthree Sakthi SS-314 Result, Know the First Prize

  • Tap on 'View'.

  • Download the result PDF from the website once it displays on the screen.

After checking the result, the winners can know about the next steps via the official website. They should read all the instructions properly before claiming the prize money.

Also Read

QBiz: US Now India’s Top Trading Partner; 28% GST on Lotteries

QBiz: US Now India’s Top Trading Partner; 28% GST on Lotteries
ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×