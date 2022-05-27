Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR-278 Declared on the Website, Check Prize Money
Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize for Kerala Nirmal NR-278 lottery is Rs 70 lakh.
The Kerala State Lottery Department publishes the Nirmal Weekly Lottery result every Friday. As per the latest details, the Nirmal Lottery Result NR 278 has been published today, Friday, 27 May 2022. Those who participated in the draw can check the final results on Friday, 27 May, on the official website.
The official website that one needs to visit to check the Kerala Nirmal NR 278 Lottery Result is keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the results are already live for the participants. The Government of Kerala holds the Nirmal Weekly Lottery every Friday.
To know more about the Kerala State Lotteries, one can visit the official website, keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department updates all the details about the lottery result date and time on the site.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR-278 Prize List
Here is a list of the Kerala Nirmal NR 278 lottery prize money that everybody should take a look at before checking the result:
First Prize - Rs 70 lakh
Consolation Prize - Rs 8,000
Second Prize - Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize - Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize - Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize - Rs 1,000
Kerala Lottery Result: How To Check Nirmal-NR 278 Draw Result
Let's take a look at the steps to follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 278:
Go to the official website, keralalotteries.com.
Click on the option which states Lottery Result.
Look out for the Lottery draw number today.
Tap on 'View'.
Download the result PDF from the website once it displays on the screen.
After checking the result, the winners can know about the next steps via the official website. They should read all the instructions properly before claiming the prize money.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.