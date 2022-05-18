ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 549 Lottery Results to Be Announced Today

Check Kerala Lottery result on keralalotteries.com

The Kerala Lottery Department is all set to announce the results of Akshaya AK 549 lottery on Wednesday, 18 May 2022. The result will be declared on the official website of Kerala State Lotteries: keralalotteries.com.

Therefore, all ticket holders will have to visit the official website in order to check the result.

Lottery Result Time: Akshaya AK 549 lottery results will be declared at 03 pm on Wednesday, while the detailed results will be out from 04 pm onwards.

All ticket holders must note that Kerala lottery for Akshaya AK 549 lottery will be held at Kerala lottery department at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Akshaya AK 549 Lottery Prize

The first prize for Kerala Akshaya AK 549 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. It will be followed by the second and third prize of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The consolation prize is of Rs 8,000, reported Times of India.

How to Check Kerala Akshaya AK 549 Lottery Result?

  • Visit the official website of Kerala Lottery: keralalotteries.com

  • Check the numbers shortlisted in the result published on the official website

  • Ticket holders who win the Akshaya AK 549 lottery draw will have to submit their tickets at the Kerala State Lottery office

  • They also have to submit their Voter ID or Aadhaar Card as identity proof

Note: The winners are required to submit their tickets within 30 days from the announcements to win the prize money. The ones who are unable to do so will not receive the prize.

