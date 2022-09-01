Kerala HC Rejects Anti-Transfer Plea of Judge Who Made 'Provocative Dress' Jibe

A plea moved by a Sessions Judge who made controversial observations in his orders while granting bail to an accused in two sexual harassment cases, against his transfer order was dismissed by the Kerala High Court on Thursday, 1 September.

Justice Anu Sivaraman said there was no reason to interfere with the transfer order as the post -- of Presiding Officer of Labour Court -- that he has been transferred to was equivalent to that of a District Court Judge.

The high court said that the judge -- S Krishnakumar -- has not lost any legal rights due to the transfer and he has a responsibility to work at the place of assignment.

The court also said that the transfer was part of normal procedure. Krishnakumar, 59, in his plea had said that he was discharging his duty as a Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode, from June 6 2022 and his transfer order issued by the Registrar of the High Court was against the transfer norms.