Kerala Gold Scam: UAE Consular Officer’s Gunman Found Injured  

Jayaghosh, the gunman of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consular officer Rashed Khamis Ali Musaiqri Alshemeli in Thiruvananthapuram was found with his wrist slashed near his family home in Thumba on Friday.

He has been missing from his house in Kuzhivila, in Thumba since Thursday evening, after which a search was launched. It was a passerby who found an injured Jayaghosh from a nearby area.

Officials of Thumba police station told TNM that Jayaghosh was discovered behind his house in an area filled with bushes. A team of police officials had been searching the area since morning with the help of a dog squad.