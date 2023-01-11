Desi Twitter Celebrates RRR Winning Best Original Song At The Golden Globes
RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globe after beating Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift among other nominees.
SS Rajamouli's blockbuster period action film, RRR is yet again making headlines. This time, for making history by bagging the 'Best Original Song' award at the 80th Golden Globes (2023) for their track, Naatu Naatu.
Presented by Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega, Naatu Naatu won the award after beating nominees like Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Carolina by Taylor Swift for Where The Crawdads Sing, the Top Gun song 'Hold My Hand' by Lady Gaga, and Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther.
Composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, this marks the first time an Indian song has been awarded this title.
Needless to say, netizens could not keep calm as soon as the news broke. Desi Twitter was abuzz with love, support and excitement as they celebrated a huge cultural win for the country. One Twitter user wrote, "Naatu Naatu wins the GOLDEN GLOBE for best songggggg….. onwards and upwards to the oscarsssss" referring to their nomination in the eligibility list for the Academy Awards.
While one Twitter user exclaimed, "Yay proud to be TELUGU", another wrote, "What an achievement to our Telugu song which has bagged Golden globes award. Many legendary composers will dream of it but @mmkeeravaani has done it for our Telugu cinema."
Check how other netizens reacted here:
