Kashmir: Why New Did Political Fronts Struggle in the Lok Sabha Elections?

Sunil Sethi, the BJP's chief spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir, told The Quint that its main aim was to ensure the defeat of the top political leaders of the valley and they successfully managed to do it. He said the BJP won both the seats from Jammu and supported those parties in the valley who were in a position to defeat the NC and the PDP. It is pertinent to mention that both former chief ministers of the erstwhile state, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, lost the elections.

Sethi further added that the two seats that NC were able to win were on religious lines and not political. It is true that the National Conference candidate, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who won the Srinagar-Budgam seat, is a Shia leader and has huge followers in the community.

Similarly, Mian Altaf Larvi, who won the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, is a prominent figure among the Bakarwal and Pahari communities. He is the son of Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi, a renowned religious and spiritual leader in the Gujjar community.

Noor Mohammad Baba, a retired professor of political science at the University of Kashmir, told The Quint that post abrogation of Article 370, the BJP tried its best to discredit regional political parties and create “alternative narratives” and "new political fronts" but that has not worked so far.

With the assembly elections around the corner, the BJP appointed Union Minister of Coal G Kishan Reddy as the poll-in-charge in J&K. The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to hold the elections by September 2024.

