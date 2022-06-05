'Firmly Stand With Kashmiri Pandits': CM Uddhav on Targeted Killings in Valley
"Hundreds of frightened Kashmiri Pandits have started fleeing. The whole country is outraged," CM Uddhav said.
Kashmiri Pandits were shown "dreams of a return", but when they did, they are being "picked and killed", Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday, 4 June, reported NDTV.
In a statement – issued in the wake of three major targeted attacks on minorities within three days – Chief Minister Thackeray assured all possible help to Kashmiri Pandits, while expressing concern over the spate of targeted killings that have rocked Kashmir in the last few days.
"For the last few days, targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus has been going on in Kashmir Valley. Within a month, nine Kashmiri Pandits were assassinated. Hundreds of frightened Kashmiri Pandits have started fleeing. The whole country is outraged."Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister, Maharashtra.
Adding that the Shiv Sena government of 1995, under the late Balasaheb Thackeray, had introduced reservation for Kashmiri Pandits in education, CM Uddhav stated that "Maharashtra will stand firmly behind the Kashmiri Pandits in these difficult times."
The statement further added that the Maharashtra government is in touch with Kashmiri Pandit leaders and that it will not let them be in "the lurch."
Centre is Busy Promoting Films: Sena
Earlier on Saturday, 4 June, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray had expressed concern over the "unfortunate" situation in Kashmir.
"It is unfortunate that the situation is repeating in these times again. We expect GoI to take strong measures to ensure their protection," Thackeray told news agency ANI.
Sena's stand was further articulated by party spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who questioned the stapes taken by union government on the matter
"Kashmir is burning again, the situation there is out of control & important people of Delhi (central govt) are busy promoting films. No one is willing to listen to the Kashmiris," he said.
Spate of Targeted Killings in Kashmir
Two non-local labourers were shot at in Magraypora, Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, 2 June.
The same day, Vijay Kumar, a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead at the Kulgam branch of Elaqahi Dehati Bank. A resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Kumar joined his posting in Kulgam only last week.
Rajni Bala, a teacher, was shot dead by terrorists at a high school in Gopalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on 31 May. Her funeral was conducted in Samba on Wednesday, 1 June.
(With inputs from NDTV & ANI.)
