CBI Gets 4-Day Remand of Karti Chidambaram's Close Associate in Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 19 May, got four-day remand of one of MP Karti Chidambaram's close associates, named S Bhaskararaman, in connection with an alleged bribery case of Rs 50 lakh for clearing the visas of more than 250 Chinese citizens working at the Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) in Punjab.

Bhaskararaman was arrested by the CBI in connection with the case on Wednesday after being questioned on Tuesday, PTI reported officials as saying.

The alleged incident dates back to 2011, when Karti's father and Congress leader P Chidambaram was the home minister.