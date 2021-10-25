Supreme Court Allows Karti Chidambaram To Fly Abroad on Rs 1 Crore Deposit
The Supreme Court has permitted Congress leader Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad from 25 October to 21 November.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 25 October, permitted Congress leader Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad from 25 October to 21 November, upon the condition of furnishing a deposit of Rs 1 crore, news agency ANI reported.
The Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency, along with his father, P Chidambaram, is presently facing charges in a long-running corruption case related to INX Media.
What Is the Case?
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged discrepancies in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance that was given to INX Media for receiving offshore funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister in the Congress-led government.
It has been alleged that P Chidambaram withheld the FIPB clearance of the transaction until his son received 5 percent share in the firm.
The CBI had registered a First Information Report (FIR) for the case on 15 May 2017. The Enforcement Directorate had then filed a money laundering case in connection with the same.
Former Finance Minister Chidambaram had been imprisoned for over 100 days in the Delhi's Tihar jail in 2019, in connection with the case.
(With inputs from ANI.)
