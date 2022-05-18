Karti Chidambaram's Close Associate Arrested by CBI in Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 18 May, arrested S Bhaskararaman, a close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, in an alleged bribery case, PTI reported, quoting officials.

This comes a day after the CBI conducted searches at nearly nine locations (residences and offices) linked to Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram.

Nine places in Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, as well as Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram's residences in Delhi, were searched on Tuesday.

The CBI has registered a fresh case against Karti Chidambaram over alleged foreign remittances between 2010 and 2014.

Officials indicated that the MP allegedly aided in granting visas to 250 Chinese nationals for a government project after receiving illegal payments of Rs 50 lakh.

The CBI reportedly unearthed the case – which dates back to when his father, P Chidambaram, was serving as the Union finance minister – while probing the high-profile INX media corruption case.