The Burden of Being 'Bharatiya' in Mohan Bhagwat's Hindu Rashtra

On 4 July, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh supremo, Mohan Bhagwat spoke at an event organised by the RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) in Ghaziabad and this was reported in newspaper portals with emphasis on the 'reach-out' tone of his speech.

'Those indulging in lynching are against Hindutva: RSS chief' was one headline, 'Don’t get trapped in the cycle of fear that Islam is in danger in India: RSS chief' another.

His address was peppered with articulations like, "there can't be dominance of Hindus or Muslims. There can only be dominance of Indians," and, "people who are lynching others are going against Hindutva." Undoubtedly, these sounded reconciliatory and reassuring for stating adherence to the rule of law and inviolability of the Constitution.

On the same day, at the other end of the National Capital Region, in Gurgaon, Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson and Karni Sena president, Suraj Pal Amu, delivered a speech at a Mahapanchayat, exactly the opposite of Bhagwat's address in tonality.