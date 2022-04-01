5 Bajrang Dal Members Arrested for Assaulting Halal Meat Vendor in Shivamogga
The vendor was thrashed by Bajrang Dal members for not having non-halal meat at his shop.
Amid demands by Hindutva groups to boycott halal meat in Karnataka, five Bajrang Dal members were on Thursday, 31 March, arrested in Shivamogga for assaulting a chicken shop owner.
The owner, Tousif, who had been selling halal meat, was thrashed by Bajrang Dal members for not having non-halal meat at his shop.
An FIR was registered at Hosamane police station in Bhadravati over this matter, Shivamogga SP Laxmi Prasad said.
SP Prasad added that the same five accused were named in another FIR registered in Old Town police station for assaulting a person at a hotel in the area. They had also had an argument with the hotelier, telling him that he should not be selling halal meat anymore, and also a customer over the same.
Demand for Boycott
The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had earlier called for the boycott of halal meat products during the Ugadi celebrations in the state.
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the call for the boycott of halal products was the result of the Muslim community's protest against the high court's hijab row verdict, wherein it had ruled that students would not be allowed to wear the headscarf to educational institutions.
"One particular community's decision to protest the recent high court judgment in the hijab row has led to such reactions. I only wish it cools down soon," Jnanendra stated.
BJP functionary CT Ravi had also sought a ban on 'halal' meat, describing it as 'economic Jihad' perpetrated by the Muslim community.
Will Look Into 'Serious Objections': CM Bommai
After Hindutva groups in Karnataka called for the boycott of halal meat products, state Chief Minister BS Bommai said on Wednesday, 30 March, that he will investigate the issue as ‘serious objections’ had been raised against halal meat.
"The issue has to be studied in its entirety," Bommai told mediapersons on Wednesday. "There are no rules as such. It was a practice that was going on. Now, serious objections are raised. We will look into it," he said, reported IANS.
The CM further stated that the government would make their own stand known later. "Various organisations will be doing their own campaigns, we know what to respond to and what not to. Where it is required, we will respond," he said, according to The Hindu.
(With inputs from IANS and The Hindu.)
