5 Bajrang Dal Members Arrested for Assaulting Halal Meat Vendor in Shivamogga

Amid demands by Hindutva groups to boycott halal meat in Karnataka, five Bajrang Dal members were on Thursday, 31 March, arrested in Shivamogga for assaulting a chicken shop owner.

The owner, Tousif, who had been selling halal meat, was thrashed by Bajrang Dal members for not having non-halal meat at his shop.

An FIR was registered at Hosamane police station in Bhadravati over this matter, Shivamogga SP Laxmi Prasad said.