Kanwar Yatra: SC Junks Suo Motu Case After UP Places Cancellation on Record

The Supreme Court on Monday, 19 July, disposed of the suo motu case taken up to stop Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, after taking on record the state government's statement that it has decided to cancel the religious event this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court also asked Uttar Pradesh authorities at all levels, including the police, to take a stern view of any violation of COVID-19 norms or attempt to take out any Yatra and take immediate action to stop any action that poses threat to the lives of citizens, reported news agency ANI.

On Saturday, the Kanwar Sangh decided to call off the Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh after an appeal by the government.

On Wednesday, the court had taken suo motu cognisance of the UP's nod to allow the Kanwar Yatra amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and issued a notice to the Yogi Adityanath-led government regarding the same.