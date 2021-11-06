Just the Beginning: NCP's Nawab Malik After NCB 'Transfers' Aryan Khan Case

Barely minutes after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) transferred six cases – including the alleged drug-bust case involving Aryan Khan – away from its Mumbai unit headed by Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said on Twitter that this "is just the beginning."

Claiming the existence of around 26 cases that need to be looked into, Malik said that a lot needs to be done to "clean the system."