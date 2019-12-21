JNU Teachers Protest Against ‘Alternative’ Model Of Exams

The Jawaharlal Nehru Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Friday 20 December, held a demonstration outside the HRD Ministry to draw its attention to the 'alternative' model of exams in the varsity.

A delegation of the JNUTA met Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare and Joint Secretary G C Hosur.

"The mockery of academic standards being enacted by the VC (vice chancellor) by trying to manufacture an artificial closure to the semester by compelling teachers to conduct examinations in 'alternative' modes like e-mail and Whatsapp was highlighted, " the JNUTA said.