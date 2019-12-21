JNU Teachers Protest Against ‘Alternative’ Model Of Exams
The Jawaharlal Nehru Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Friday 20 December, held a demonstration outside the HRD Ministry to draw its attention to the 'alternative' model of exams in the varsity.
A delegation of the JNUTA met Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare and Joint Secretary G C Hosur.
"The mockery of academic standards being enacted by the VC (vice chancellor) by trying to manufacture an artificial closure to the semester by compelling teachers to conduct examinations in 'alternative' modes like e-mail and Whatsapp was highlighted, " the JNUTA said.
The delegation also pointed out that the real stumbling block to any resolution is the VC and his "autocratic style" of governance, in violation of the framework set out by the JNU Act, statutes and ordinances, the teachers' body alleged.
The ministry was also informed about the JNUTA's appeal to the president of India, visitor to the varsity, to remove M Jagadesh Kumar from his position of vice-chancellor.
JNUTA Agreed To Provide Report On Violation Of MHRD
"The JNUTA agreed to provide a detailed report on all violations for the consideration of the MHRD," it said.
Many students received question papers of all subjects through e-mail on Friday with the deadline being 23 December, to submit their papers.
Students have been on a strike for over one-and-a-half months over the issue of hostel fee hike.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)