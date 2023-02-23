Minor Trafficked from Chhattisgarh to Delhi, Now at a Shelter Home in Jharkhand

The teenager doesn’t know the name of her village.

She doesn’t know her home address or a phone number.

She doesn’t even remember which year she landed in Delhi to work as a domestic help for Rs 3,000 a month.

On 18 February, she took the train from Delhi to Jharkhand's Ranchi, along with four other minor girls, who had been trafficked to the Capital. A 17-hour train ride later, the girls – along with members of Jharkhand Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) – reached a shelter home in Simdega district, along with The Quint.

On day four, the teenager mumbled, “I think my district is called Raigarh.” While it brought some relief to the counsellers at the shelter home and to Rishi Kant of NGO Shakti Vahini, it posed a fresh problem in front of them.

Raigarh is in Chhattisgarh, not Jharkhand.

“We will now make efforts to reunite her with her family in Chhattisgarh,” reassured Rishi Kant. Raigarh district is roughly 230 km away from Simdega.

The Quint spent a few hours at the shelter home along with the four minors and the counsellers who spoke about steps that will be taken to ensure that the girls don’t end up in exploitative jobs again.