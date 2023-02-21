Trafficked, Rescued, Re-trafficked: Plight of Minor Girls in Jharkhand’s Simdega

At the age of 15, she found herself in a house in Haryana – over a 1,000 km away from her village in Jharkhand – washing utensils and sweeping the floor. This was in 2020.

“I only stayed there for five days because I found out that I had been ‘sold’ to them… I’d get no money for the work I’d do, so I fled,” said the girl, who’s now 18 years old.

She stumbled upon the phone number of the Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee and found her way back home to her village in Jharkhand’s Simdega district soon after.

Within a year, she had been trafficked again – this time to a house in Punjab to take care of two children.