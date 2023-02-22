Abused by Employer in Delhi, She Now Helps Survivors of Trafficking in Jharkhand

“If the employers are decent, then you will be able to speak to your daughter on phone… But if you don’t hear from her, it means there’s trouble. Get her back, file a complaint.”

This is what a 44-year-old woman in Jharkhand’s Simdega advises other women in the villages. They all listen to her intently.

After all, this woman too had once worked in the city as a domestic help, and had escaped from there after being at the receiving end of assault, abuse and casteist slurs.