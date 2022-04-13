Jharkhand Cable Car Accident: An Audit Report Had Advised 'Close Watch' on Rope
After two cable cars collided in Jharkhand on Sunday, 10 April, 56 people were rescued, while three people died.
As the three-day long rescue operation in the Jharkhand cable car accident came to an end on Tuesday, 12 April, it has come to light that a safety audit had been conducted by a government-backed agency a few weeks back, and had asked for a "close watch" to be kept on of the steel rope which carries the trolleys.
According to an Indian Express report, the audit report, prepared by the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), had stated that the condition of the rope was "satisfactory," but had noted "24 locals flaws/initiation of flaws."
The report had emphasised that the joint portions of the rope should be closely monitored, and had said that the audit did not examine the aspect of the fatigue due to haulage which may have developed in the seven-year-old rope. The field investigation had been conducted on 17 March, as per The Indian Express.
What Had Happened in Jharkhand?
Three people were killed after cable cars on a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, 10 April. One woman had fallen to her death while being rescued from an air-borne trolley.
The operation to rescue people stuck mid-air in Jharkhand's Trikut hills was completed on Tuesday, 48 hours after it began, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.
The Indian Air Force (IAF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been called in for the relief efforts.
CM Soren has ordered a high-level investigation into the ropeway accident. "I express my deepest condolences on the incident on Trikut mountain and the deaths in it. There will be a high-level inquiry into the matter," he had said in a tweet.
On Tuesday, the Jharkhand High Court also asked the state to file a detailed inquiry report through an affidavit. The court will hear the matter on 26 April.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
