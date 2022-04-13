Jharkhand Cable Car Accident: An Audit Report Had Advised 'Close Watch' on Rope

As the three-day long rescue operation in the Jharkhand cable car accident came to an end on Tuesday, 12 April, it has come to light that a safety audit had been conducted by a government-backed agency a few weeks back, and had asked for a "close watch" to be kept on of the steel rope which carries the trolleys.

According to an Indian Express report, the audit report, prepared by the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), had stated that the condition of the rope was "satisfactory," but had noted "24 locals flaws/initiation of flaws."

The report had emphasised that the joint portions of the rope should be closely monitored, and had said that the audit did not examine the aspect of the fatigue due to haulage which may have developed in the seven-year-old rope. The field investigation had been conducted on 17 March, as per The Indian Express.