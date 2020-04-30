5 Jawans Injured in Grenade Attack by Militants in Srinagar
Five security forces personnel were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in the Nowhatta area of the city in Srinagar on Wednesday, 29 April, police said.
Militants hurled a grenade on a security forces' party around 9.25 pm at main chowk Nowhatta in the old city area, a police spokesman said.
He said five security forces personnel, including a Jammu and Kashmir policeman, were injured in the explosion.
All the injured were shifted to a hospital, the spokesman said.
He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation taken up.
