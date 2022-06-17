Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Provides Rs 1 Lakh to Kin of Two Killed in Ranchi Protests
Muhammad Mudassir and Mohammad Sahil were killed during protests over the Prophet Muhammad remarks row.
The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) on Thursday, 16 June, extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of a Muslim man and a minor who were killed during protests in Jharkhand’s Ranchi over the Prophet Muhammad remarks row.
Two people, Muhammad Mudassir (15) and Mohammad Sahil (24), had succumbed to gunshot injuries in the aftermath of the clashes on Saturday, 11 June.
JUH General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi had met the deputy inspector general of police (DIG), kin of the deceased, and the injured on Sunday.
Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani, President of JUH, has urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to identify the culprits and take stringent action against them.
He has also demanded reasonable financial compensation to the families of the deceased.
Maulana Madani also expressed hope that the committee formed by CM Soren will conduct a fair inquiry and submit a report soon to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.
The JUH said in a statement that Asrarul Haq Mazahiri, president of Jamiat Ulama Jharkhand, Dr Asghar Misbahi, general secretary of Jamiat Ulama Jharkhand, and other officials are constantly monitoring the situation in Ranchi.
The statement added that legal assistance would also be provided to the affected persons when required.
What Happened in Ranchi?
Protests over the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad made by two former members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had erupted in Ranchi following Friday prayers. The police had subsequently fired shots to quell the protests.
Two critically injured people were brought to the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with bullet injuries between 11.30 pm and midnight on Friday, and they died during the course of treatment.
