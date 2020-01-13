Jamia Cancels Semester Exams After Students Gherao VC’s Office
On the demand of the protesting students, the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Najma Akhtar, in consultation with the Deans, HoDs and other officials announced that the ongoing semester exams stand cancelled till further notice, news agency ANI reported. The new schedule will be declared later, the report added.
Hundreds of students of Jamia gheraoed Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on Monday,13 January, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on campus.
Akhtar, after being confronted by the students, said that the process of filing the FIR against the police for their excesses on students on 15 December 2019 will begin on Tuesday, 14 January.
“The Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing an FIR against Delhi Police will begin from tomorrow (14 January),” she said.
The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the VC.
She said security has been doubled on the campus.
Angry students claimed that notices were given to vacate the hostel post the violence, a charge denied by Akhtar.
Saeed Fahad, a student, said FIRs have been registered against those who were demanding their rights during protest. The real accused are still at large, he said referring to the police crackdown.
Adil, an engineering student, said not even a single FIR has been filed in connection with last month's violence.
On 15 December, the Delhi police entered Jamia Millia Islamia, and fired tear gas shells on students, claiming that the protests inside the campus had turned violent. Reports suggest that four buses and two police vehicles were torched in the violence.
(With inputs from PTI)