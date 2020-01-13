Jamia Cancels Semester Exams After Students Gherao VC’s Office

On the demand of the protesting students, the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Najma Akhtar, in consultation with the Deans, HoDs and other officials announced that the ongoing semester exams stand cancelled till further notice, news agency ANI reported. The new schedule will be declared later, the report added.

Hundreds of students of Jamia gheraoed Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on Monday,13 January, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on campus.

Akhtar, after being confronted by the students, said that the process of filing the FIR against the police for their excesses on students on 15 December 2019 will begin on Tuesday, 14 January.

“The Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing an FIR against Delhi Police will begin from tomorrow (14 January),” she said.