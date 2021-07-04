Make Every Effort: NHRC to Maha Govt as Stan Swamy on Ventilator Support

In May, Swamy’s health condition had deteriorated, and civil society groups had urged the authorities to bring him immediate medical attention. Following this, he was, on Bombay High Court’s order, hospitalised. In the hospital, had tested positive for COVID-19.



Following this, the High Court, had on 17 June had instructed for Swamy to continue in the hospital till 5 July.



On Sunday, the Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasaba, tweeted, about Swamy’s health condition and renewed their demand for his release.

“The NIA [the National Investigation Agency] and central government are solely responsible for the sufferings of this elderly person and the current state of affairs,” wrote the civil society group.