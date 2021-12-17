Activist Rona Wilson’s Phone Was Infected With Pegasus Before Arrest: Amnesty

As per a forensic analysis of activist Rona Wilson’s phone done by Amnesty International, Wilson’s phone was infected with the Pegasus spyware three months before he was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in June 2018, for his alleged role in the violence at the Bhima Koregaon memorial, The Guardian reported.

This comes days after lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj was granted default bail in the Bhima Koregaon case, while 13 activists and academicians are still in jail.

Pegasus, a spyware product of Israeli cyberweapons company NSO Group, had made headlines earlier this year, when reports published by a consortium of news organisations in July revealed that the spyware was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials and human rights activists.