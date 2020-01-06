‘Rahul Gandhi Identifying With Rioters,’ Says Amit Shah

Accusing the Opposition of misleading the public on the amended citizenship law, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 6 January, blamed the Congress and AAP for the violence in the country, and slammed Rahul Gandhi for “identifying with the rioters.”

Shah, who was speaking at an event in Delhi, said, “Congress, Rahul Gandhi and AAP are responsible for the violence that we have seen in Delhi for the past four days. Rahul identifies with the rioters. The party says they will help the rioters, visit their homes.”