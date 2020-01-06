‘Rahul Gandhi Identifying With Rioters,’ Says Amit Shah
Accusing the Opposition of misleading the public on the amended citizenship law, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 6 January, blamed the Congress and AAP for the violence in the country, and slammed Rahul Gandhi for “identifying with the rioters.”
Shah, who was speaking at an event in Delhi, said, “Congress, Rahul Gandhi and AAP are responsible for the violence that we have seen in Delhi for the past four days. Rahul identifies with the rioters. The party says they will help the rioters, visit their homes.”
Last month, Shah had slammed the Congress saying Delhi should teach the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang a lesson.
‘Shouldn’t Students Who Raised Anti-India Slogans Be Jailed?’
Shah further said, “Students who raised anti-India slogans should be put behind the bars or not? But Kejriwal is not giving sanction to the police to prosecute them.”
Shah also slammed AAP for “causing harm to the poor people.” He alleged that the party had not allowed Ayushman Bharat scheme to be implemented in the national capital.
Apart from Shah, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, according to PTI, said that Rahul stood for “anarchism” and accused the Left students of turning “the university into a centre of hooliganism.”
On 5 January, Sunday, a mob of masked goons entered the JNU campus and attacked students, faculty members and vandalised property. In the incident, at least 25 people, including professors were injured. JNUSU’s president Aishe Ghosh was also attacked, and a video of her with a bloodied face was circulating on social media.
The incident triggered protests in many cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru among others, with many union ministers and the leaders of the Opposition party condemning the incident and calling for action.
(With inputs from PTI)