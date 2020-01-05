With A Bloody Face, JNUSU Prez Aishe Says Attacked By Masked Goons
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh was brutally attacked on Sunday, as violence erupted in the campus on Sunday, 5 January.
In a video being circulated online, JNUSU’s President Aishe Ghosh, with blood running down her face, can be heard saying, “I've been brutally attacked by goons who were masked, I have been bleeding... I am not in a condition to talk.”
Meanwhile, Sai Balaji, former JNUSU President stated, “She is bleeding! What crime did she do? She is part of students protests against Feehike in JNU!”
During the day, a clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday, PTI reported quoting sources.
Balaji had earlier too said, “ABVP has been attacking students who are peacefully protesting against massive fee hike in JNU. Yesterday, a mob led by Ritwik Raj who is councillor from SIS belonging to ABVP attacked students. Then they attacked JNUSU President and General Secretary Aishe and Satish and other students.”
Around 15 students of JNU have been reportedly admitted at AIIMS, including Ghosh.
‘Democracy or Terror State?’ Asks Twitter
According to PTI, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association.
JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement, “This is an urgent message for the entire JNU community that there is a law and order situation on the campus. Masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people. The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order.”
He added, “This is the moment to remain calm and be on the alert.... Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants.”
Meanwhile, countering JNUSU’s claims, Durgesh, the college’s ABVP unit president, told IANS, “Around four to five hundred members of the left wing gathered around the Periyar hostel, vandalised the hostel and forcibly entered the hostel to thrash the ABVP activists inside.”
The JNUSU have reiterated that those who were protesting the fee hike were attacked by ABVP.
(With inputs from PTI)
