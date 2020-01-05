With A Bloody Face, JNUSU Prez Aishe Says Attacked By Masked Goons

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh was brutally attacked on Sunday, as violence erupted in the campus on Sunday, 5 January.

In a video being circulated online, JNUSU’s President Aishe Ghosh, with blood running down her face, can be heard saying, “I've been brutally attacked by goons who were masked, I have been bleeding... I am not in a condition to talk.”

Meanwhile, Sai Balaji, former JNUSU President stated, “She is bleeding! What crime did she do? She is part of students protests against Feehike in JNU!”