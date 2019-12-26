People in Delhi Must Teach ‘Tukde-Tukde’ Gang a Lesson: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 26 December, accused the Opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, stating that “it’s time to teach Delhi’s tukde-tukde gang a lesson and the people should do it.”
Attacking the Congress for misleading the people, Shah asked the public to punish the party for their actions in the Assembly elections that are due in Delhi early next year.
Shah’s statements come amid the recent anti CAA protests, some of which turned violent in areas like the Jamia Millia University and Seelampur.
Shah added, “When there were discussions in Parliament on the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Opposition did not say anything then and talked about other things, but now they have a problem.”
‘Lotus Will Bloom’
Exuding confidence about the BJP's performance in the national capital, he said that time is up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and “lotus will bloom.”
Taking on Kejriwal, he said that the AAP dispensation obstructed Centre's schemes.
“Kejriwal has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He only wants to put his name on our pet projects,” Shah said.
Shortly after his speech, the official Twitter handle of AAP tweeted a list of facilities that their government has provided in Delhi.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
