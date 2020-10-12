Teenager Held for Issuing Rape Threats to MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva

A 16-year old boy, on Sunday, 11 October, has been held for issuing rape threats against Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s minor daughter, police said.

In a report by the news agency PTI, "The class 12 student was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back," said Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh.

The 5-year old was given threats after the Dhoni-led CSK lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, 7 October. On Sunday, the teenager confessed to have posted the threatening message on the Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, police said.