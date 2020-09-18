‘Investigate Microbreweries Investors in Drug Case’: Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday, 17 September, said that the probe into the Sandalwood drug case would go into cold storage if the police do not go after investors of dance bars and microbreweries in the city.

Kumaraswamy, who had four days ago said that drug peddling allegedly happens at dance bars, on Friday reiterated his statement and also indicated that the police were under pressure from government officials to not probe that aspect of the case.