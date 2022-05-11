Internet Suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara Amid Tensions After Man’s Murder

Internet was suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Wednesday, 11 May, amid tensions after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at the Kotawali police station area on Tuesday night.

The Hindu man was allegedly killed by a Muslim man when he went to resolve a dispute involving his younger brother, NDTV reported. The Kotawali police station area is now under heavy police deployment.

Meanwhile, some right-wing groups have called for a bandh over the murder.

The Rajasthan Police is on alert as this comes after communal clashes had broken out in Karauli, Alwar, and Jodhpur in the past few weeks.