13 Dead, Several Injured After Roof of Stepwell Collapses in Indore Temple

The incident occurred during the Ram Navmi celebrations in the temple on Thursday morning.

At least thirteen people have died and several are feared trapped after the roof of a stepwell collapsed in a temple in Indore on Thursday, 30 March.

Citing eyewitness accounts, Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said that Nearly 30-35 devotees fell into the well after the accident at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Patel Nagar, reported news agency PTI.

"As per the latest details, 11 bodies have been recovered. Out of the 19 people who were rescued, two died. So, a total of 13 have died. Order has been given to probe into the incident," said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

(Inputs by Ankit Parmar.)

Topics:  Temple   Indore 

