13 Dead, Several Injured After Roof of Stepwell Collapses in Indore Temple

At least thirteen people have died and several are feared trapped after the roof of a stepwell collapsed in a temple in Indore on Thursday, 30 March.

Citing eyewitness accounts, Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said that Nearly 30-35 devotees fell into the well after the accident at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Patel Nagar, reported news agency PTI.