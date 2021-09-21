India's Religious Composition Largely Stable Since Partition: Pew Research Study

Although migration contributes to shifting demographies, in the case of India, despite migration of millions of people to or outside of India, the geographic distribution of religious groups has largely remained stable since Partition, the report noted.

This is because the migration numbers are smaller relative to the overall population.

Currently, the concentration of Christians is still higher in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu and around the smaller Northeastern states. Jammu and Kashmir is the only place with a Muslim majority, except for the sparsely populated archipelago of Lakshadweep.

Buddhists and Jains are most often found in Maharashtra, and Sikhs in Punjab, where they make up a majority, while nearly every other state and territory has a large Hindu majority.