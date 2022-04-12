Indian American Surgeon Demoted at Rutgers Medical Schools for ‘Ghost Surgeries'

Renowned Indian American surgeon Dr Anil Nanda has been removed from his post as head of the Department of Neurosurgery at Rutgers' medical colleges in New Jersey, US, amid allegations of performing ‘ghost surgeries’, the university announced on Friday, 8 April.

Ghost surgeries refer to surgeons conducting surgeries on another surgeon’s patient with mutual agreement and unbeknownst to the patient, who is under anesthesia.

The university said in a statement that Dr Nanda has been relieved from his positions as chair of the Departments of Neurosurgery at New Jersey Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and as Chief of the Neurosurgical Services at University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.