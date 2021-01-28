India Today Takes Rajdeep Sardesai Off-Air for 2 Weeks, Cuts Pay

In the aftermath of the farmer’s Tractor Rally violence on Republic Day, leading news channel India Today on Thursday, 28 January decided to take TV anchor and consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai off-air for two weeks. This decision is followed by his misinformed claims about the Delhi Police killing a farmer, which was broadcasted and tweeted. The news channel has also cut Sardesai’s one-month salary, The Wire reported.

On 26 January, amid a rally demonstrating against the BJP government’s three farm laws, clashes broke out between the protesters and the police. Sardesai incorrectly reported that Navneet Singh, a farmer was shot and killed by the police. He had also tweeted this claim before the broadcast.

After his claims, a video footage was released by the Delhi police, which showed a tractor, reportedly being driven by Singh, crashing into police barricades and overturning. Singh succumbed to his injuries.