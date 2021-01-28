India Today Takes Rajdeep Sardesai Off-Air for 2 Weeks, Cuts Pay
The news channel has also deducted one month’s salary from the anchor.
In the aftermath of the farmer’s Tractor Rally violence on Republic Day, leading news channel India Today on Thursday, 28 January decided to take TV anchor and consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai off-air for two weeks. This decision is followed by his misinformed claims about the Delhi Police killing a farmer, which was broadcasted and tweeted. The news channel has also cut Sardesai’s one-month salary, The Wire reported.
On 26 January, amid a rally demonstrating against the BJP government’s three farm laws, clashes broke out between the protesters and the police. Sardesai incorrectly reported that Navneet Singh, a farmer was shot and killed by the police. He had also tweeted this claim before the broadcast.
After his claims, a video footage was released by the Delhi police, which showed a tractor, reportedly being driven by Singh, crashing into police barricades and overturning. Singh succumbed to his injuries.
Soon after the vide released, the TV anchor withdrew his statement, tweeting, “While the farm protestors claim that the deceased Navneet Singh was shot at by Delhi police while on a tractor, this video clearly shows that the tractor overturned while trying to break the police barricades.”
“The police have shown great restraint despite grave provocation by the farm protestors,” he added, expressing appreciation for the Delhi Police.
(With inputs by The Wire)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.