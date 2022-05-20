'Malicious Propaganda': India Slams Pak Minister's Remarks on J&K at UNSC Debate

The Pakistani Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a Council debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace & Security - Conflict and Food Security,' brought up the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the abrogation of Article 370, and the fresh order of the Delimitation Commission.

Parihar added, "The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. No amount of rhetoric and propaganda from any country can deny this fact."