India & Pak DGMOs Speak, Agree on ‘Strict Observance’ of Ceasefire
“The DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues which have propensity to disturb peace”: Joint statement.
The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan recently held discussions and reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), agreeing for the "strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021", a joint statement posted by the Centre said on Thursday, 25 February.
"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021," the statement said.
The two sides, the statement said, also emphasised on the usage of the existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings "to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding".
CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS BY PAK IN 2020
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed the Rajya Sabha, on 8 February, that Pakistan had resorted to 5,133 incidents of ceasefire violations in 2020, in which 46 security personnel had been killed.
According to PTI, Singh had also said "appropriate retaliation" to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by the security forces.
MEANWHILE, THE INDIA-CHINA SITUATION
Meanwhile, India and China have reportedly completed disengagement of troops in the Pangong Lake area. Following the culmination of the tenth round of disengagement talks between the two countries, the India's Ministry of Defence said that the two sides “positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement”.
Further, according to the Ministry, the two sides noted that it was a significant step forward that provided “a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in Western Sector.”
