India's Q1 GDP Grows by 20.1%, but Consumption Still a Concern: Experts Decode

India’s gross domestic product (GDP), which shot up to record a 20.1 percent rise in the April-June quarter of Financial Year (FY) 2021-22, reaffirms the government's prediction of a V-shaped recovery made last year, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian said.

His remarks came after the growth numbers for April-June quarter were released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, on Tuesday, 31 August.