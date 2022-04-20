FM Sitharaman Raises Concerns About Cryptocurrency Being Used to Fund Terrorism

"Unless there's going to be a global approach at regulating and also an understanding of the technology even as it keeps evolving, to be on the top of things, and to have technology driven solutions to regulate and monitor. Not so much to interfere, but, of course to keep an eye on money laundering," she said.

The minister had earlier at the seminar raised doubts about the size of the cryptocurrency market. "We are not sure about the veracity of the data, which says the volume is this much or that much. Those numbers are questionable," Sitharaman added.