Indian Govt's Indecision Over Crypto Is Recipe for Ponzi-Like Chaos

A riveting radio series on BBC by renowned journalist Jamie Bartlett, titled The Missing Cryptoqueen, is on its way to Hollywood. A movie by the name Fake featuring Kate Winslet is being planned on OneCoin, the cryptocurrency racket that resulted from its main promoter, a high-profile and once very visible Bulgarian, Dr Ruja Ignatova, suddenly disappearing from public view. After convincing thousands to invest in the Ponzi scheme, blinding them through her larger than life shows and performances, including one at Wembley Stadium, she simply vanished and is yet to be found.

OneCoin first emerged on the scene in 2016 and positioned itself as a ‘BitCoin killer’. But, it had no blockchain at all and there was no word on how investments were to be eventually converted into a fiat currency. When investors grew restless, Ruja disappeared. Bartlett’s nine-parter is a detailed enquiry and explanation of what happened as the scam unfolded.