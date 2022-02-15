Crypto Tax & RBI Warning Show BJP Govt's Dilemma Over Digital Currency

The government had planned on the introduction of a Bill in the winter session of Parliament for the regulation of cryptocurrencies. But it was put off as the government did not want to be seen as ‘anti-technology’. The Bill had proposed legitimising crypto assets to promote blockchain but also putting a stop to crypto as a medium of exchange.

This line of thought is full of lacunae. Crypto, unlike other assets like land and jewellery, is not just divisible and mobile but also easy to exchange. Add the devastating element of anonymity, and we are left with an entity that can be used for a wide range of illegal activities, including terror funding.