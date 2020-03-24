QCrime: Man Arrested for Assault; 40 Booked for Defying Sec 144

A Nepali national has been arrested and remanded to police custody, on Sunday, 22 March, for assaulting his wife and two sons – a five-year-old and seven-year-old at their Kondhwa residence.

The man has been identified as Ekendra Ramsingh Bika, 30; whereas the complainant, who is his wife, has been identified as Champa Ekendra Bika, 23, both of whom live near Buddha Vihar in Kondhwa and are natives of Accham in Nepal, said police.

In her complaint, the woman stated that her husband, who is unemployed, would beat her for not doing household chores. The man assaulted the elder son using a belt last week, and beat the younger son, using his fists on 16 March.

(Source: Hindustan Times)