QCrime: Man Arrested for Assault; 40 Booked for Defying Sec 144
1. Nepalese National Arrested in Pune for Assaulting Two Children, Wife
A Nepali national has been arrested and remanded to police custody, on Sunday, 22 March, for assaulting his wife and two sons – a five-year-old and seven-year-old at their Kondhwa residence.
The man has been identified as Ekendra Ramsingh Bika, 30; whereas the complainant, who is his wife, has been identified as Champa Ekendra Bika, 23, both of whom live near Buddha Vihar in Kondhwa and are natives of Accham in Nepal, said police.
In her complaint, the woman stated that her husband, who is unemployed, would beat her for not doing household chores. The man assaulted the elder son using a belt last week, and beat the younger son, using his fists on 16 March.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Arrest of One by Pimpri Chinchwad Police Solves 14 Cases
An arrest by Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch officials brought 14 cases of theft to light, according to a statement issued by Unit 4 senior police inspector Mohan Shinde.
The accused has been identified as Rafik Husain Shaikh, 26, a resident of Hadapsar. The arrest was made by a team led by assistant police inspector Ambrish Deshmukh of Unit 4.
The team was investigating cases of house thefts in Wakad and Sangvi and were going through list of on-record criminals when Shaikh landed on their radar.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Ahmedabad: 40 People Booked for Defying Section 144 During Janata Curfew
A day after dozens of people came out on the streets in Khadia area of Ahmedabad allegedly to “celebrate the 5 pm commemoration call” during Janata Curfew against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), police booked 40 persons, of which 19 have been named, for defying Section 144 order (no assembly for more than four persons) imposed in the city.
According to Ahmedabad city police, around 25 men and 15 women along with children were seen as part of a procession on the road near Raipur police chowki in Khadia area of old city Ahmedabad around 5 pm on Sunday. The group of 10-15 women participated in garba dance during the procession.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Delhi Man Spits at Manipuri Woman, Calls Her ‘Corona’; FIR Filed
A 25-year-old woman from Manipur has alleged that a man misbehaved with her in North-West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Sunday night. The woman has alleged that when she objected, he spat on her and shouted Corona before escaping in his two-wheeler.
DCP (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said they have registered an FIR and trying to identify the accused.
According to police, the incident came to light on Sunday night when the woman approached the police, informing that she was going to her home in Vijaynagar after buying grocery from the local market. “She has stated in her complaint that she was passing through a dark stretch when a man, appeared to be in his early 50’s, passed lewd comments on her. When she objected, he spat on her and managed to escape after shouting Corona,” a senior police officer said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Maharashtra: 13 Special Squads to Keep an Eye on People Advised Home Quarantine For 14 Days
Amid the rising number of cases of violations by those advised to observe home quarantine in wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Mumbai Police on Saturday formed 13 special squads to keep an eye on such cases. Police said there were chances that such people, who have been advised to follow home quarantine for two weeks, might be infected. However, they added that there have been cases where people have not followed suggested measures. Police also said such people might now face legal action.
According to police, the special squads will be supervised by the zonal deputy commissioner of police. “As there are 13 zones across Mumbai, one team each will keep an eye on their respective zone. The squads will monitor activities of people who have been advised to observe home quarantine and report to their zonal DCPs,” an officer said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Mumbai: Woman Booked for ‘Attacking’ Secretary of Residential Complex After He Denies Entry to Her Housemaid
The secretary of a posh housing complex in Oshiwara, Andheri (West), was allegedly assaulted by a fellow resident on Monday morning after he refused entry to her housemaid.
The society, Tarapore Gardens, has enforced a ban on the entry of housemaids, drivers, dog walkers, car cleaners and newspaper and milk vendors, to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to police, society secretary Capt Rakesh Coelho, in his complaint, stated that at 10 am on Monday, 23 March, a resident named Seema Singh insisted that her housemaid be allowed to enter the building.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Pune: 4 Booked for Threatening Employees, Rainfall Prediction on 24 March, 25 & More
Four people, including a woman, were booked in two separate offences for allegedly entering the premises of two private companies in Viman Nagar, threatening their employees and forcing them to vacate the premises.
According to police, two accused, including a woman, who are suspected to have political links, forced their way into the premises of a prominent IT company in Viman Nagar without permission at 7 pm on 19 March.
The duo threatened the security guards at the spot and shouted that the company should close its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, police said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
