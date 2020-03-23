QCrime: Ex-NCP Leader Held in Extortion Case; Cabbie Found Dead
1. Pune: Former NCP Leader Held in Rs50 Crore Extortion Case
Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mangaldas Bandal has been remanded to Pune police custody by a local court on Sunday, 22 March.
He was arrested by the crime branch on Saturday evening in a case of trying to extort Rs 50 crore from a well-known city jeweller February year. The police cited collection of his mobile phone records and past history of criminal cases to judicial magistrate first class AB Tahasildar who remanded him to police custody.
“In the extortion case, Bandal’s statement was recorded earlier. After due verification of corroborative prima facie evidence, he has been arrested in the case,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. 25-Year-Old Cabbie Found Dead in Greater Noida
A 25-year-old cab driver was allegedly found dead in his car near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Jarcha on Saturday, 21 March morning. The victim was identified as Arjun Kumar, a native of Amroha. He lived in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida.
Satish Kumar, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida, said that local people informed the police at 10 am about the murder. “A team from the Jarcha police station reached the spot and found the victim fatally wounded in his Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The car was parked at an underpass of the Expressway,” he said.
“Prima facie investigation shows the murder was due to enmity,” he added.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Mastermind Among Four Held in Ludhiana’s 1Kg Gold Heist
The police have arrested four more accused, including the mastermind, of the 1kg gold robbery at Gobind Jewellers on Gill Road, on Saturday, 21 March.
The police have also claimed to recover the entire stolen jewellery with the recovery of 847gm gold and 4kg silver jewellery. Besides, two motorcycles, two sharp-edged weapons and a .315 bore countrymade pistol with 5 bullets, were also recovered from the accused.
Those arrested include Kamalpreet Singh alias Kamal, 26, of LIG flats in Dugri, Rahul Kang of Chauhan Nagar, Rajesh Kumar alias Ravi alias Kala, of Amritsar, and Ishan, of Mundian Khurd. One of the other accused Sumit Sandhu, of Gurbachan Nagar, was nabbed by the police on 18 March. The police had also recovered 203 gram gold ornaments from him.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Video Of Goa Cop Hitting Motorist During Janata Curfew Goes Viral
A video of a Goa policeman hitting a motorcyclist during the Janta curfew on Sunday, 22 March went viral on social media, prompting authorities to set up an inquiry.
The video, shot by a local resident near Marago's Davorlim area, shows a policeman in plainclothes hitting a motorcyclist with a baton. Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas said "The police personnel has been taken off duty there and shifted to a reserve unit till inquiry against him is complete."
(Source: NDTV)
5. Kota Stalker Kills Woman Killed, Injures Her 2 Sisters: Police
A man stabbed a 24-year-old post-graduate student to death, seriously injuring her two sisters in an attack on Saturday, 21 March. The man had allegedly youth been stalking her in Rajasthan's Bundi.
The autopsy report showed that the girl had received 21 critical injuries in the attack.
The accused fled from the spot after the crime and efforts are on to arrest him, police official Deepak Garg said.
The man had first attacked the woman on 16 March, following which she had filed a complaint, but the cops allegedly took no action, according to sources.
(Source: NDTV)
6. Ranchi: Police Kill Villager on Maoist Suspicions, CID to Probe
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Jharkhand will probe the killing of an ‘innocent’ villager by police in Khunti district on Friday, 20 March, state police officials said on Saturday.
“Prima facie, it appears that the person was innocent. With a view to giving proper justice to both the parties, we have handed over the case to CID, which will investigate the matter,” Jharkhand police spokesperson Saket Singh said.
A joint team of Khunti police and CRPF had set out on a search operation on Friday morning in Edelbeda area following their encounter with People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) members on Thursday night at Jilingburu forest of Tapkara.
7. Gurugram: Three of Gang That Honey-Trapped Shop Owners Arrested
Three people, including two women, were arrested from Udyog Vihar on Saturday, 21 March, for allegedly honey-trapping several businessmen and grocery shop owners in the city, the police said.
With the arrests, the police busted a gang with at least three more members who allegedly targeted businessmen and extorted lakhs of rupees by threatening to implicate them in false cases of sexual assault.
The police said that they are history sheeters and were arrested earlier too for similar cases, and were out on bail.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
