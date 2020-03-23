QCrime: Ex-NCP Leader Held in Extortion Case; Cabbie Found Dead

Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mangaldas Bandal has been remanded to Pune police custody by a local court on Sunday, 22 March.

He was arrested by the crime branch on Saturday evening in a case of trying to extort Rs 50 crore from a well-known city jeweller February year. The police cited collection of his mobile phone records and past history of criminal cases to judicial magistrate first class AB Tahasildar who remanded him to police custody.

“In the extortion case, Bandal’s statement was recorded earlier. After due verification of corroborative prima facie evidence, he has been arrested in the case,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

