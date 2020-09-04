India Among Nations With Highest Deaths of COVID Workers: Amnesty

India is among the nations with the highest number of deaths of COVID-19 healthcare workers, according to a study done by Amnesty.

The international NGO said at least 7,000 healthcare workers have died due to the pandemic across the world with Mexico (1,320) leading in the number of casualties, followed by the United States (1,077 deaths), the United Kingdom (649 deaths), Brazil (634 deaths), Russia (631 deaths) and India (573 deaths).

Even these figures are likely a “significant underestimate”, as many countries may not have accurately registered deaths, Amnesty said.

Steve Cockburn, Head of Economic and Social Justice at Amnesty International said: