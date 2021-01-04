Income Tax Dept Conducts Search at 15 Zee Entertainment Locations

This development comes after the DG of GST Intelligence submitted alleged tax evasion data to the I-T department.

Income Tax Department.
Fifteen premises of Zee Entertainment are being searched and surveyed by the Income Tax Department, Indian Express reported. This development comes after the Directorate General of GST Intelligence submitted alleged tax evasion data to the Income Tax department.

According to a tax official, offices across Mumbai and Delhi are being searched, PTI reported.

A spokesperson from Zee Entertainment said, “The officials from the tax department have visited the offices of the company, with certain queries. The concerned officials of the company are providing all the required information and extending complete co-operation.”

(With inputs from Indian Express and PTI)

