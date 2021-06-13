Odisha Police Invites Applications From Transgender Community

In a first, the Odisha police on Saturday, 12 June, invited people from the transgender community to apply for positions within the police force.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board invited virtual applications from men, women and transgender people for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors.

"I invite qualified women and men to join the Odisha Police as constables (communication) and SIs to serve the people of the state. Also, for the first time, people belonging to the transgender category can also apply for both the posts," Director General of Police Abhay said, as per PTI.