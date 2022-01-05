IAF Briefs Rajnath Singh on Inquiry Into CDS Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crash

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday, 5 January, gave a detailed presentation to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the inquiry into the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu in December that left CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others dead, news agency ANI reported.

The presentation was led by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

According to the report, the probe, which is being carried out by the tri-services, has presented its findings on the reasons behind the crash. It has also made recommendations for future chopper operations for flying VIPs.

The investigation is being led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, who reportedly examined all the likely scenarios for the crash, including possible human or technical errors.

Earlier, sources had told The Indian Express that the likely cause was Controlled Flight into Terrain (CIFT), which means that neither the helicopter nor the pilot was at fault, but reduced visibility caused by bad weather could have resulted in the crash.