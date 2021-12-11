'I Go to Rajya Sabha When I Feel Like,' Says Ex CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Twitter Reacts

Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in March 2020. Since then, he has 12 percent attendance in the Parliament, as compared to the national average of 79 percent, as per legislative research organisation PRS.

Further, has raised no questions in the House since he became a member.

Meanwhile, several netizens, Congress leader Manickam Tagore, took to Twitter to condemn Gogoi's response to the question of his poor attendance.

“I come at my choice & I leave by my choice “ says RS Member Gogoi… If every member thinks like this who will be in Rajya Sabha? Only marshals & staff. If you Make MPs for bungalows and privileges they will speak like this," Tagore said.