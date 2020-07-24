Human Rights Violations, Curbs on Media: Report on J&K Lockdown

According to the UN Secretary General’s June 2020 report on children in armed conflict, 68 children between the ages of 9 and 17 were detained in Jammu and Kashmir on national security-related charges, including one for actual or alleged association with armed groups.

The Forum’s report states that it is unclear about the number of children in detention in June 2020.

“Even when the Jammu and Kashmir administration allowed schools to reopen, two months after the August lockdown, many parents were not willing to send their children to school as they felt it was unsafe, and with the closure of mobile telephony they would not be able to contact them if needed,” the report stated.

According to one mother from Srinagar quoted in the report, children felt “mentally drained” and 12- to 15-year-olds, especially, have become “less tolerant and aggressive”.