How the World Paid for the IC-814 Hijacking, 20 Years Ago

After touching down in Amritsar, IC-814 flew to Lahore and then to Dubai where 27 of the 176 passengers were released but one was stabbed to death. It is reported that Indian authorities wanted to carry a commando style operation at the Dubai airport, but were denied permission by the UAE government.

The aircraft finally landed in Kandahar in Afghanistan. Kandahar, at the time, was controlled by the Taliban. Armed Taliban forces had surrounded the aircraft at the Kandahar airport. Some reports suggest that the Taliban, desperate for international recognition, wanted to play mediate between the hijackers and the Indian government. But India declined.

It was clear to the Indian authorities that the hijackers had the backing of the Taliban. Amid stiff domestic resistance, a team of officials led by the then MEA Joint Secretary Vivek Katju and RAW officials flew to Kandahar to carry out the negotiations, which were centred around securing the safe release of the passengers.

On 31 December 1999, the passengers were released after India swapped its prisoners.